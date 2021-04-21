Danielle Hill, Jack McMillan and Conor Ferguson narrowly missed out on FINA A qualifying times for the Olympics.

Hill broke her own Irish Senior record for the second day in a row, swimming 1:00.34 in the women's 100m backstroke at the national trials.

However the Larne swimmer was agonisingly nine-hundredths of a second short of the Tokyo time of 1:00.25.

Ferguson and McMillan fell short of the required time in the 100m backstroke and 200m freestyle respectively.

Hill made the final of the 100m freestyle and has the 50m freestyle still to come this week but was watching on as Victoria Catterson from Ards took her Irish Senior record in the 100m setting the new standard of 55.44 and both women will chase the A standard of 54.38 in Thursday's final.

Hill's Larne team-mate Ferguson was again outside of the time required in the men's 100m backstroke. Needing 53.85 Ferguson touched in 54.57 while Bangor's McMillan missed out by 0.65 in the men's 200m freestyle, an event in which his recent Irish record was only 8-hundredths of a second outside of the qualifying mark of 1:47.02. Team-mate Jordan Sloan finished in second place.

Cookstown's Calum Bain won his 50m freestyle semi-final in 22.46 but needs to find more speed in Thursday's final as he requires 22.01 to qualify for Tokyo.

No Irish swimmer made the qualifying time on Wednesday so Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Mona McSharry and Daniel Wiffen remain the quartet to have booked their Olympic tickets.

While these trials were originally sudden death the Covid-19 pandemic means swimmers can nominate one more meet before the end of June to get the standard required but that process will be complicated by the restrictions to international travel.