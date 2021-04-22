Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Danielle Hill and Victoria Catterson talk to BBC Sport NI about their Tokyo ambitions

Larne's Danielle Hill reclaimed her Irish Senior Record in the women's 100m freestyle bouncing back from her double disappointment of 24 hours earlier.

After missing out on Olympics qualification in the 100m backstroke by just nine-hundredths of a second, the 22 year-old was poolside watching on as Victoria Catterson took her national record in the 100m freestyle.

In the final Hill led from the start to win in a new record of 55.33, taking eleven-hundredths off the time set by Catterson, who was second in 55.53.

While both were outside of the Olympics qualification time of 54.38 there is now real belief that Ireland can qualify a women's medley relay team for Tokyo at next month's European Championships.

Twelve countries have already qualified from the 2019 World Championships but there are still four places available.

So far this week Mona McSharry (breaststroke), Hill (backstroke and freestyle) and Catterson (freestyle) have all set new Irish records and personal bests and along with fly swimmer Ellen Walshe, only two-tenths outside her own 100m fly record on Thursday, they have an excellent opportunity in Budapest to make the top 16.

Hill also intends to have a go at the 50m free qualifying time for the Olympics on Friday.

Meanwhile Cookstown's Calum Bain won the men's 50m freestyle but his time of 22.54 was 0.53 slower than he needed to be considered for the trip to Tokyo.