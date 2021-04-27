Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Molly Renshaw set a world-leading time in the 200m breaststroke at the British trials

Double Olympic silver medallist James Guy and British record holder Molly Renshaw are among 24 swimmers added to the Team GB squad for the Tokyo Games.

They join the four swimmers - Adam Peaty, Duncan Scott, Luke Greenbank and James Wilby - pre-selected in December.

The squad won six medals at Rio 2016, their best haul in over a century, but aim to beat that total this summer.

"I am sure we can have a very successful Tokyo Games," said GB performance director Chris Spice.

"We had an amazing week of racing at the London Aquatics Centre [for the British trials] which demonstrates the outstanding work coaches and support staff across Britain have done keeping these athletes training to the highest of levels in very challenging circumstances during the last 18 months."

Peaty is looking to become the first GB swimmer in history to defend an Olympic title.

Fellow 2019 individual World Championship medallists Scott, Greenbank and Wilby are likely to challenge for podium places, as is former world champion sprinter Ben Proud.

Team GB men claimed relay silver medals in the men's 4x200m freestyle and 4x100m medley events five years ago and are expected to be in contention for gold in Japan.

Five swimmers swam under the 200m freestyle consideration time at the British trials, with Rio Olympians Scott and Guy likely to be joined in that line-up by highly impressive newcomers Tom Dean and Matt Richards.

With Rio Olympic silver medallist Jazz Carlin having retired and Siobhan-Marie O'Connor missing out after struggles with ulcerative colitis, Tokyo 2020 will be an opportunity for new names to emerge on the women's side of the squad.

Renshaw set a world-leading time in the 200m breaststroke at the British trials, while European champion Freya Anderson, 2020 breakout star Abbie Wood, Scottish backstroker Kathleen Dawson and Welsh Commonwealth champion Alys Thomas are all potential medal contenders.

English Commonwealth gold medallIst Aimee Willmott will be competing in her third Games, having postponed retirement by 12 months to compete in the postponed Olympics.

British Swimming can select up to 35 athletes for the Games, so seven further swimmers could attain consideration times at the European Championships or the Glasgow International Meet next month, with a final selection opportunity possible via the Mare Nostrum series in early June.

Team GB's Tokyo 2020 Swimming Squad

(Swimmer - Hometown, Club)

Adam Peaty - Uttoxeter, Loughborough National Centre (pre-selected in January 2021)

Abbie Wood - Buxton, Loughborough National Centre

Aimee Willmott - Middlesborough, University of Stirling

Alicia Wilson - Tadworth, Guilford City

Alys Thomas - Swansea, Swansea University

Anna Hopkin - Chorley, Loughborough National Centre

Ben Proud - London, Bath University

Brodie Williams - Street, Bath National Centre

Calum Jarvis - Wadebridge, Bath National Centre

Cassie Wild - Chester, University of Stirling

Dan Jervis - Neath, Swansea University

Duncan Scott - Glasgow, University of Stirling (pre-selected in January 2021)

Freya Anderson - Upton (The Wirral), Bath National Centre

Harriet Jones - Cardiff, City of Cardiff

Jacob Peters - Poole, Bath National Centre

Jacob Whittle - Alfreton, Derventio Excel

James Guy - Bury, Bath National Centre

James Wilby - York, Loughborough National Centre (pre-selected in January 2021)

Joe Litchfield - Pontefract, Loughborough National Centre

Kathleen Dawson, Warrington, University of Stirling

Kieran Bird - Bicester, Bath National Centre

Luke Greenbank - Cockermouth, Loughborough National Centre (pre-selected in January 2021)

Matthew Richards - Droitwich, Bath National Centre

Max Litchfield - Pontefract, Loughborough National Centre

Molly Renshaw - Mansfield, Loughborough National Centre

Ross Murdoch - Balloch, University of Stirling

Sarah Vasey - Derby, Loughborough National Centre

Tom Dean - Maidenhead, Bath National Centre