Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Greene will compete in the 100m breaststroke semi-final on Monday afternoon

Conor Ferguson and Darragh Greene advanced to the semi-finals as two Irish relay teams broke national records at the European Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Larne's Ferguson reached the semi-final of the men's 50m backstroke while Dubliner Greene progressed in the men's 100m breaststroke.

Ferguson and Greene compete in the finals session on Monday afternoon.

The women's and men's 4x100m freestyle relay teams broke national records.

The women's quartet of Mona McSharry, Danielle Hill, Victoria Catterson and Erin Riordan lowered the national mark by almost three seconds after clocking 3:44.37.

The men's team of Jack McMillan, Jordan Sloan, Shane Ryan and Max McCusker completed their relay in 3:16.88.

Both relay teams finished 12th overall and failed to reach Monday night's final, but boosted their chances of securing Olympic qualification.

Ferguson touched the wall in 25.21 to make the 50m backstroke semi-final. His personal best time in that event is 24.99.

Greene, who holds the Irish 100m breaststroke record at 59.76 and has qualified for the Tokyo Games, completed his heat race in 1:00.21.

The finals session begins at 16:00 BST, with Ferguson's event beginning at 17:24 and Greene on the blocks after 17:53.

Irish swimming team for the European Aquatics Championships

Brendan Hyland (National Centre Dublin), Conor Ferguson (Larne Swimming Club), Daniel Wiffen (Loughborough University), Danielle Hill (Larne Swimming Club), Darragh Greene (National Centre Dublin), Ellen Walshe (Templeogue Swimming Club), Eoin Corby (National Centre Limerick), Erin Riordan (National Centre Dublin), Finn McGeever (National Centre Limerick), Gerry Quinn (National Centre Limerick), Jack McMillan (Bangor Swimming Club), Jordan Sloan (Bangor Swimming Club), Max McCusker (Florida State University), Mona McSharry (University of Tennessee), Naomi Trait (Kilkenny Swimming Club), Niamh Coyne (National Centre Dublin), Paddy Johnston (Ards Swimming Club), Robbie Powell (National Centre Dublin), Shane Ryan (National Centre Dublin), Victoria Catterson (Ards Swimming Club).