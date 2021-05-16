Last updated on .From the section Swimming

18-year-old Richards broke Welsh records in both the men's 100m and 200m freestyle at the Olympic trials.

Neither Matt Richards nor Kieran Bird has ever swum for Great Britain or even for Wales at senior level before.

Yet both have already been selected for this summer's Covid-delayed Olympic Games.

The Welsh duo swam lifetime bests at the recent trials to secure their spots on Team GB.

This week the teammates and friends will make their senior debuts for Great Britain at the European Championships in Budapest.

But they say this is simply a stepping stone on the way to Tokyo.

"Matt and I are going to do our best but we're not expecting the special swims," admits 21-year-old Bird. "Those are later to come."

"We're not just going [to Tokyo] to get the tracksuit," 18-year-old Richards adds. "It's a case of - that's awesome, tick it off your bucket list.

"But now you've done it - what's next?"

This confidence is backed up by humility.

Kieran Bird, 21, swam a lifetime best to win the men's 400m freestyle at the Olympic trials to secure his spot at Tokyo 2020.

The pair train under Jol Finck in Bath and both are grateful for the support of him, each other and their teammates for getting them into Olympic shape.

Bird burst out of the blocks on the opening night of British Swimming's Olympic trials, winning the men's 400m freestyle in 3.46.00 - a time good enough for Tokyo selection.

Teenager Richards, meanwhile, broke Welsh records in both the men's 100m and 200m freestyle.

"Huge credit to our coach, Jol," Bird continues. "He knows how to get the best out of everyone.

"Being in a squad of very talented freestylers, we're very lucky. Matt and I were training partners for the whole session today and we'd push each other on.

"You just reach highs you might not be able to do if you didn't have those people around you.

"Freestyle swimming in Britain is getting better. We're not a freestyle nation traditionally but things might be changing for 2021."

It may only be now that they first race for Great Britain - but their respective Olympic dreams have been long in the making.

Richards - a European junior champion in 2019 - credits the London Games in 2012 with setting him on a journey to becoming an Olympian himself.

The re-arranged Tokyo 2020 Olympics are due to begin on Friday 23rd July 2021.

And he has come a long way from organising sleepovers with his friends to watch Rio 2016.

"I would've been 13 during Rio," Richards recalls, "and I can still remember pretty much everything.

"The times were ridiculously early. I was getting up at stupid o'clock and watching the races.

"The Olympics as an entity and as a body just breeds inspiration. I don't think I would've gone as far as I have within the sport so far if it wasn't for watching London 2012.

"Hopefully for people watching us at the Olympics, it'll be amazing. Even if we can just inspire one person to get involved in a sport, that'd be fantastic."

Both swimmers were born in England - but have opted to represent Wales as both their fathers were born there.

They are already looking forward to competing under the Welsh flag at next year's Commonwealth Games.

Matt Richards and Kieran Bird may well be names to remember.