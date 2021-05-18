Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Sligo swimmer Mona McSharry progressed to the 100m breaststroke semi-finals at the European Championships in Budapest.

McSharry, 20, was joint 10th fastest in the heats as she clocked the same time as Russia's Olympic silver medallist Yuliya Efimova in the qualifier.

They both touched in 1:06.97 in a heat won by Italy's fastest qualifier Arianna Castiglioni in 1:05.98.

The semi-finals are on Tuesday night in the same session where Conor Ferguson competes in the 50m backstroke final.

McSharry's time was 0.68 seconds slower than her personal best and national record set at the Irish Olympic trials last month.

The 20-year-old represents the Ballyshannon-based Marlins club in county Donegal.

Russian Efimova, 29, won silver in the event at both the Rio Olympics and the last World Championships after serving a doping ban between October 2013 and February 2015.

She is also the current world 200m breaststroke champion.

Ireland's mixed 4x200m freestyle squad will also be involved in finals action on Tuesday evening after progressing from the morning heats in the non-Olympic event.

The Irish quartet of Max McCusker, Brendan Hyland, Naomi Trait and Victoria Catterson posted an Irish record of 7:51.25 to finish fifth in their heat which saw them clinching the eighth and final qualification berth for the decider.