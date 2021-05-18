Last updated on .From the section Swimming

British Olympic champion Adam Peaty secured his fourth successive European 100m breaststroke title with a commanding performance in Budapest.

Peaty finished in 57.66 seconds to take victory at the European Aquatics Championships, ahead of second-placed Dutchman Arno Kamminga (58.10), with Britain's James Wilby (58.58) in third.

"It's great to come out here under pressure and win," Peaty said.

GB's mixed 4x200m freestyle relay team also won gold in the non-Olympic event.

Abbie Wood and Freya Anderson, who were part of the history-making women's 4x100m freestyle relay title-winning team on Monday, were joined by Tom Dean and James Guy, who were men's 4x100m silver medallists on day one.

Their time of seven minutes 26.67 seconds was a new European Championships record.

Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov lowered his own 50m backstroke world record for the second time in as many days by dropping it from 23.93 on day one to 23.80 in the final.

Peaty's current 100m breaststroke world record stands at 56.88 and although he was 0.78secs short of that, he is currently in heavy training before his bid this summer to become the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title.

"It's always difficult coming into this competition as some people are taking it really seriously and are rested," he said.

"There's nothing wrong with that, but we are unrested and training hard because we like to dominate the Olympics, not the Europeans."

Wilby, who finished second to Peaty in the event at the 2019 World Championships, added; "I love chasing people down at the end of the race and given our focus is on the summer I have to be happy with that [result]."

Anna Hopkins finished sixth in the 50m freestyle final in a race won by double London 2012 Olympic champion Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands.

British swimmers have secure six medals after two days of competition at the European Aquatics Championships and there is the prospect for more on Wednesday.

Molly Renshaw set a stunning new British 100m breaststroke record in the semi-finals, lowering the previous mark, set in 2016, by 0.51 seconds to 1:06.21.

"I always say that a happy swimmer is a fast swimmer and I'm loving racing right now," said the 25-year-old, who will return for the final on Wednesday with team-mate Sarah Vasey.

Scottish swimmer Kathleen Dawson, who won European bronze in 2016 before suffering knee ligament damage and struggling with her form, continued her impressive run from the Olympic trials by setting a new British record of 27.19 secs in the 50m backstroke semi-final.

"I'm just over the moon with how I'm swimming right now and it's such a confidence boost ahead of the Olympics," she told BBC Sport.

Dawson was the quickest qualifier for Wednesday's final, where she will also be joined by fellow Briton Cassie Wild.

Tom Dean lowered his 100m freestyle personal best to 48.39 to also reach a final on what will be the third day of swimming at the championships.