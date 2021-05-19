Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Britain's Kathleen Dawson secured her first major individual medal for five years with 50m backstroke silver at the European Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Dawson won 100m backstroke bronze at the event in 2016 but missed a year after tearing knee ligaments in 2018.

"I'm super-pleased with myself given everything I've been through," the Scot, 23, told BBC Sport.

Britain's men also took silver in the 4x200m freestyle final.

The unrested quartet of Tom Dean, Matt Richards, James Guy and Duncan Scott finished in seven minutes 04.61 seconds to finish behind Russia (7:03.48), but ahead of Italy (7:06.05).

"Tonight was a good race from all four boys even though we're tired from training and a load of racing, so in 10 weeks I know we can challenge for a nice medal," Guy told BBC Sport.

Scott, who won silver as part of the men's 4x100m freestyle relay team on the opening day of competition, added the race was a "good learning curve" for the squad.

He said: "Being back on this stage, racing world-class athletes and really testing ourselves is key and everyone should be excited about the summer [at the Olympics]."

Dawson was unable to repeat her British record of 27.19, set in the semi-finals on Tuesday, but was still pleased with the time of 27.48, which secured her 50m backstroke silver< behind Dutch swimmer Kira Toussaint (27.36).

Britain's Cassie Wild finished fifth in that race, and Dan Jervis did likewise in the men's 1500m freestyle, while Dean set a new personal best of 48.30 in the 100m freestyle final, where he was seventh.

British swimmers have now won eight medals across the opening three days of racing at the European Aquatics Championships and have a host of other prospects on day four.

Just 24 hours after claiming 100m breaststroke bronze, James Wilby reached the final of the 200m event where he will be joined by former Scottish Commonwealth champion Ross Murdoch.

Luke Greenbank, the 200m world bronze medallist, set a new 100m backstroke personal best of 53.69 to secure a place in Thursday's final.

Laura Stephens and Keanna MacInnes will also return after progressing through the 200m butterfly semi-finals, as will Duncan Scott and Max Litchfield in the 200m individual medley, along with 200m freestyle specialist Freya Anderson.