Darragh Greene will be part of the men's 4x100m medley relay team hoping to clinch Olympic qualification

The Irish men's 4x100m medley relay team set a new national record to reach Sunday evening's final at the European Championships in Budapest.

Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Brendan Hyland and Jack McMillan clocked 3:34.62 to finish third in their heat.

They hope to become Ireland's first-ever men's relay team to reach the Olympics, and the first Irish Olympic relay team since the women's 4x100m freestyle and 4x100m medley in 1972.

The final takes place at 18:11 BST.

The women's 4x100m medley relay also clocked a new Irish record on Sunday morning as Danielle Hill, Mona McSharry, Ellen Walshe and Victoria Catterson swam in 4:02.93, beating the previous record of 4:12.29.

That was not enough to reach the final, however, as they finished fourth in their heat and 11th overall, missing out on the final eight by less than a second.

The Irish team in Budapest have now set 10 senior national records with the men's 4x100m medley relay squad hoping to make it 11 on Sunday evening having finished 14th at the 2019 World Championships.

The top 12 in the preliminary round of that event gained automatic qualification for the Tokyo Games and now Fina, the sport's governing body, will select the four fastest teams to set times in approved events from 1 March 2019 to 31 May 2021 who did not make the automatic 12 to round out the 16-strong field heading to Japan.