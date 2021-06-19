Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Alice Dearing: The British swimmer breaking down barriers

Alice Dearing is set to become the first black woman to represent Great Britain in an Olympic swimming event after finishing fourth at the Tokyo 2020 marathon swimming qualification event in Setubal, Portugal.

The top nine finishers - with a one athlete per nation qualifying rule - were guaranteed places at the Games.

Dearing finished the 10km course in two hours two minutes one second.

GB's Hector Pardoe and Tobias Robinson will contest the men's race on Sunday.

In accordance with British Swimming's Tokyo Olympic selection criteria, Dearing, 24, will now be nominated for a place in the Team GB squad for the Games, which is likely to be ratified by the British Olympic Association in the coming days.

Anna Olasz of Hungary won the event in 2:01:55, with Paula Ruiz of Spain second and Canadian Kate Sanderson third.

Britain's Danielle Huskisson finished just over a minute back from the leading group in 13th place.

In addition to becoming the first black women to represent Britain in a swimming event at an Olympics, Dearing is set to become only the third black Team GB swimmer.

Kevin Burns competed at the 1976 Games, with Paul Marshall taking bronze at the 1980 Moscow Olympics after competing in the heats of the men's 4x100m medley relay event.