Mona McSharry, Ellen Walshe and Danielle Hill have all posted personal bests this year

Ireland will send their largest ever swimming team to an Olympic Games, having officially selected their nine-person squad for Tokyo.

Larne's Danielle Hill, already qualified for the 100m backstroke, will also compete in the 50m freestyle with Ireland set to be represented in 14 events.

There will be also be two events for Armagh swimmer Daniel Wiffen, who will feature in the 1,500m freestyle having qualified for the 800m in April's Irish trials.

Jack McMillan, who narrowly missed out on qualification for the individual 200m freestyle, will travel as part of the 4x200m freestyle relay team.

Ireland had briefly been preparing to send two relay teams after their 4x100m medley squad was invited to compete, only for governing body Fina to rescind the invite after revealing it was issued "in error".

Team Ireland Tokyo Olympics swimming team: Darragh Greene, Danielle Hill, Brendan Hyland, Finn McGeever, Jack McMillan, Mona McSharry, Shane Ryan, Ellen Walshe, Daniel Wiffen.