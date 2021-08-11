Scott set a new British record with his four medals in Tokyo

Scottish swimmer Duncan Scott insists there is "plenty" to improve on after his record haul at the Olympic Games.

The 24-year-old became the first British athlete to win four medals at a single Games.

His Tokyo haul consisted of gold in the 4x200m freestyle, while there were silvers in the 200m freestyle, 200m medley and 4x100m medley.

"I'm looking forward to the next cycle and it's only three years to Paris 2024," Scott told BBC Radio Scotland.

"It's going to be pretty packed and I'm really excited for it.

"Next year is about as full as you can really get with none of the governing bodies speaking to each other. There's a World Championships, Europeans, a Commonwealth Games.

"A lot can change though, so I've got to take it year by year and see where I'm at. There are some really quick 16-year-olds out there and plenty of people can come through."

Looking back on his success in Japan, Scott said "every medal had such a different story".

"There are mixed emotions," he explained. "The 4x200m freestyle was anger, relief and other things. I've been part of that group for a while and we were almost gutted as well, being so close to the world record.

"I was disappointed initially with the 200m individual medley but I did such a big personal best, so I couldn't ask for much more and it's also about respecting the competition, who swam really well.

"Now I have some time away from the water and it's about relaxing but also using it to reflect on what have I learned. What went well and what didn't and what can I improve on, which is plenty."

With Scott collecting two relay silvers at Rio 2016, only cyclists Jason Kenny, Bradley Wiggins and Chris Hoy have more Olympic medals on the British all-time list.

"It's not something I have set my sights on," he said. "Each sport is entirely different."

Scott's proud parents arranged a street party welcome home, which came as a pleasant surprise, but he did admit to some post-competition blues.

"There are ups and downs," he told BBC Breakfast. "It's not just the Olympics, it's every international, every year, there's such a build up.

"I love the environment, being in the bubble, sharing an apartment with your friends. Then you come away and it's really strange. It's difficult but my parents understand that I'll be in a mood for the first couple of days when I get back.

"Everyone is going through the same thing, so there are other people to speak to about it.

"But it's really nice to be back with friends and family and you quickly get back into the routine."