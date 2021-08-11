Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Has Adam Peaty found himself a new Olympic event?

British swimmer Adam Peaty has backed a return of TV show Superstars to see who is the best of the best among the Olympic champions from Tokyo.

Superstars was first shown on TV in the UK in 1973 and pitted athletes from various sports against each other.

A special post-Olympics competition was held following London 2012.

"We need to bring back Superstars, put all the Olympic champions together and see who wins out of the multiple disciplines," Peaty posted on Twitter. external-link

Britain came fourth in the Tokyo medals table with 22 golds, 21 silvers and 22 bronzes.

Peaty, who is now taking a month-long break from the pool, won two golds and a silver

The Superstars format has in the past seen men and women compete in various sporting disciplines including 100m and 800m on the track, gym tests, swimming, kayaking, archery, cycling and tennis.

Points are awarded depending on finishing position, but athletes are not allowed to compete in their own specialist sport, so Peaty would be ruled out of any swimming race.

Boxer Anthony Joshua and rower Helen Glover were the winners of the 2012 competition.