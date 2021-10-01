Radio 1Xtra Future Figures 2021: Alice Dearing

"We're a very small minority, and very underrepresented on international stages, even down to county level competitions. I just want to see more black people."

Marathon swimmer Alice Dearing is one of 29 'Future Figures' chosen by Radio 1Xtra to celebrate Black History Month.

The series aims to highlight individuals, groups and organisations who are "making Black history now".

Dearing, 24, made history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first black woman to represent Team GB in a swimming event.

The Birmingham-born swimmer co-founded the Black Swimming Association in 2020 and has actively advocated for diversity in swimming as well as challenged perceptions and stereotypes that have acted as barriers for non-white people entering the sport.

Alice Dearing: The British swimmer breaking down barriers

"We're looking to bridge the gap between the aquatic communities and black communities, to get more black people into swimming, learning to swim, and hopefully eventually progressing up to Olympic standard," says Dearing.

According to figures from Sport England, 95% of black adults and 80% of black children do not swim regularly.

"It's just difficult to hear such figures - and know how many people are missing out on swimming," she adds.

Dearing first learned to swim when she was four or five years old. Her mum took both her and her brother to their local swimming club when they were bored at home.

"She wanted to find a sport for us so she just tried out swimming and we both found our thing with it.

"Here I am now, getting to compete for Great Britain at the Olympic Games which is just so surreal.

"What keeps me motivated every day is just wanting to improve myself, whether that is eventually being able to be one of the best in the world or be the best in the world.

"Or just knowing when I've finished my career I gave it everything I got for any youngsters out there who want to get into swimming or even want to go into an area or industry where there might not be a lot of people who look like you or who identify like you.

"It won't always be easy, but it's so worth it in the end when you get to achieve incredible things, have the most amazing opportunities and change your life in such a positive way."

