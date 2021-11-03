Last updated on .From the section Swimming

(from left to right) Tom Dean, Duncan Scott and Matthew Richards were part of Great Britain's 4x200m freestyle team which won Olympic gold in Tokyo

Four Olympic champions have been included in Great Britain's team for the World Short Course Championships.

Tom Dean, Duncan Scott, Matthew Richards and Freya Anderson are all named in the 13-strong team heading to Abu Dhabi in December.

Dean beat Scott to 200m freestyle gold at the recent Tokyo Games, before the pair combined with Richards and James Guy to win the men's 4x200m freestyle.

Anderson was part of the mixed 4x100m medley relay triumph.

British Swimming's national performance director Chris Spice said: "There have been so many incredible performances from our swimmers in 2021, and this World Short Course Championships will be a final opportunity in the year for them to test themselves against the world's best.

"The short-course nature of the meet provides unique chances for the athletes to fine-tune certain race techniques and skills as we gear up for what will be a non-stop year in 2022, with World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games."

The event will take place in the United Arab Emirates between 16-21 December.