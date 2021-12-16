Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Kathleen Dawson and Duncan Scott have been selected for Scotland's Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games team.

It will be a third Commonwealth Games for both Scott, 24, and fellow Olympic gold medallist Dawson, 24.

Both swimmers were part of winning relay teams at the Tokyo Olympics and Scott has previously won 100m freestyle Commonwealth gold.

"I'm stronger now than ever and looking forward to the Games next year," said Dawson.

Backstroke specialist Dawson has won four golds, a silver and two bronze medals in European Long Course Championships while butterfly, freestyle and medley swimmer Scott is a three-time world champion and seven-time European long course champion.

Scott commented: "We don't get the chance to compete under the Scotland banner too often, and being part of the wider group at the last couple of Games has been great."