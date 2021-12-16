Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Ellen Walshe (left) took silver behind her University of Tennessee team-mate Tess Cieplucha (centre) in the 400m individual medley in Abu Dhabi

Irish swimmer Ellen Walshe clinched a silver medal in the 400m individual medley at the World Short Course Championships in Abu Dhabi.

After breaking Michelle de Bruin's 27-year-old Irish record in the heats, Walshe cut a further four seconds off her new mark with a 4:26.52 clocking.

Walshe finished second behind her University of Tennessee team-mate Canadian Tess Cieplucha [4:25.55].

"It doesn't feel real," said Walshe, who is in the 200m butterfly on Friday.

"It's just really nice to walk out for my family, friends and country. It feels great to get on the podium."

Walshe, one of seven Tokyo 2020 Olympic swimmers among the 11-strong Irish team, clocked 4:30.78 in the heats to qualify fourth fastest for the final as she cut over six seconds off De Bruin's previous Irish record.

Her silver was only Ireland's second medal at a World Short Course Championships after Shane Ryan's 50m backstroke bronze in 2018.

Ireland will hope for another medal on Friday when Sligo woman Mona McSharry competes in the 50m breaststroke final.

Tokyo Olympian McSharry, 21, broke her own national record as she clocked 29.65 seconds to qualify third for Friday's final.

McSharry, who became Ireland's first Olympic finalist in 25 years when she finished eighth in the 100m breaststroke in Tokyo, took bronze in the 50m event at the last European Short Course Championships.

The disqualification of Jamaica's defending champion and world record holder Alia Atkinson could boost 2017 world junior 100m breaststroke gold medallist McSharry's hopes of clinching a first world medal at senior level.

Other Irish performances on Thursday included Jack McMillan winning his 200m individual medley heat with a 1:57.13 clocking and Larne's Danielle Hill finishing 25th in the 100m backstroke in 59.87. Hill will be back in action in the 100m freestyle heats on Friday.