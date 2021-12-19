Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Proud follows Mark Foster who won the same race in 2004

Britain's Ben Proud showed his class by winning gold in the 50m freestyle at the World Short Course Championships in Abu Dhabi.

The 27-year-old, who is currently based in Bath, was pushed hard by American Ryan Held over the first 25 metres.

But he pulled clear over the second length to win in a time of 20.45 seconds - 0.25secs clear of Held, with Canada's Joshua Liendo Edwards third.

"I'm so happy to execute the race as I wanted," he said.

"It has been a weird year for me, so I'm so happy to walk away with a medal around my neck and finish the year well."

Great Britain's Mark Foster won the same race in 2004.