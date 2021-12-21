Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Jack McMillan finished seventh in the 100m freestyle after qualifying for his first world championship final

Mona McSharry set her eighth Irish record at the World Short Course Championships as she finished seventh in the 200m breaststroke final.

The final day of the championships saw Northern Irishmen Jack McMillan and Daniel Wiffen finish seventh and eighth in their first world finals.

McSharry, who won 100m breaststroke bronze on Monday, was in a medal position for much of Tuesday's final.

She dropped back to seventh but still took 1.4 seconds off her Irish mark.

The Sligo woman was in second place early on behind Great Britain's Molly Renshaw and was still third with 50 metres left as the Briton remained in the lead.

However, the Irish swimmer was passed in the closing stages by four of her fellow competitors as the USA's Emily Escobedo [2:17.85] touched out Russia's Evgeniia Chikunova by 0.03 seconds with Renshaw a further 0.08 back in third spot.

Sweden's Sophie Hansson [2:18.13], Italy's Francesca Fangio [2:19.77] and Canadian Tessa Cieplucha [2:19.99] also finished ahead of McSharry, whose time of 2:20.19 took 1.4 seconds off her morning heat time.

Daniel Wiffen produced a major breakthrough by qualifying for the 1500m freestyle final in Abu Dhabi

Going into the championships Niamh Sharrock held the Irish record with a time of 2.22:70.

In the men's 1500m freestyle final, county Armagh man Wiffen clocked 14:36.78, which was 4.65 seconds outside the Irish record he set in his heat, when he also broke the national 800m mark.

However, reaching a first world championship final represented a big breakthrough for Wiffen in a race won by Germany's Florian Wellbrock in a new world record of 14:06.88.

The 10km open water specialist's winning time left him over four seconds ahead of Tunisia's Tokyo Olympics 400m freestyle champion Ahmed Hafnaoui with Ukraine's Mykhailo Romanchuk earning bronze.

McMillan also could reflect on a superb championships as he finished seventh in the blue riband 100m freestyle event.

The Bangor swimmer's time of 46.97 seconds was 0.27 slower than his heat performance as he finished 1.40 seconds behind Italy's Alessandro Miressi, who edged out long-time leader USA's Ryan Held [45.63] with Canada's Joshua Liendo Edwards [45.82] securing bronze.

In addition to McSharry eight Irish records set in Abu Dhabi, a further 10 national marks were achieved by her team-mates as the squad finished the championships with two medals following Ellen Walshe's 400m individual medley on Thursday.