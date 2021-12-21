Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Molly Renshaw competed at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics

Britain's Molly Renshaw won bronze in the 200m breaststroke on the final day of the World Short Course Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Renshaw, 25, took an early lead but touched the wall in third place after a competitive last 50m, with just 0.11 seconds separating the top three.

American Emily Escobedo claimed gold with Russian Evgeniia Chikunova second.

"I'm really happy with that," said two-time Olympian Renshaw, who narrowly missed out on a new personal best.

"Obviously it was a really close race at the end, so it's gutting to just miss out on gold or silver.

"But it's been a really long year, and to get so close to my personal best time, I'm really happy."

Renshaw's bronze marked a second medal of the championships for GB's swimmers, following Ben Proud's 50m freestyle gold.