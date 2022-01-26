Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Adam Peaty won two Commonwealth Games gold medals in 2014 and another one in 2018

Three Olympic gold medallists have been included in the England swimming team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer.

The first 10 swimmers have been named, with all of them reaching at least one individual final at Tokyo 2020.

Adam Peaty and Tom Dean both won two gold medals, while Anna Hopkin won a relay gold medal.

In December, Scotland named two members of their team - Olympic champions Kathleen Dawson and Duncan Scott.

Peaty, who triumphed in the 100m breaststroke and 4x100m medley relay in Tokyo to add to the 100m breaststroke gold he won in Rio in 2016, said: "It's always a privilege to be selected to represent my country."

The 27-year-old, who grew up 40 miles north of Birmingham, near Stoke, added: "I'm so excited about a home Commonwealth Games, especially one that is so close to the area I grew up in.

"Having the home crowd in the stands supporting us gives me even more motivation to perform my best and inspire those people watching. I can't wait to represent Team England again."

The England swimming team will be led at Birmingham 2022 by head coach Mel Marshall.

She said: "To be leading out the CWG England Team at a home Commonwealth Games is an incredible privilege, particularly off the back of an incredibly challenging two years for the nation.

"To those who have given me this opportunity I thank you and it's my promise to do you, this nation and its people proud."

Selection for para-swimmers and the remaining swimmers to compete for England, Scotland and Wales will be announced closer to the summer's Games, which begin on 28 July and end on 8 August.

First 10 Team England swimmers selected: Tom Dean, Luke Greenbank, Anna Hopkin, Max Litchfield, Adam Peaty, Ben Proud, Molly Renshaw, James Wilby, Alicia Wilson, Abbie Wood.

First two Team Scotland swimmers selected (selections made December 2021): Kathleen Dawson, Duncan Scott.