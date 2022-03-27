Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Duncan Scott, Britain's most-decorated swimmer in Olympic history, and double Olympic champion Tom Dean raced for London Roar in 2021, alongside team captain Adam Peaty

The franchise-based International Swimming League (ISL) has postponed its fourth season until 2023, citing the war in Ukraine.

The ISL, which launched in 2019, features many of the world's best swimmers who compete for 10 teams.

It is funded by Ukrainian businessman Konstantin Grigorishin.

"Many of our ISL colleagues remain trapped in Kyiv, and the conflict seems poised to continue for the foreseeable future," ISL said in a statement.

"In light of this force majeure situation, we cannot, in good faith to our swimmers and our fans, commit to hosting any commercial matches in 2022.

"As such, we have made the difficult decision to postpone season four to 2023."

The 2021 ISL season consisted of 18 meetings culminating in December's four-team final in Eindhoven, which was won by French team Energy Standard.

Energy Standard's roster in 2021 featured two Ukrainian swimmers and four Russians.

On Wednesday, Fina, swimming's world governing body, banned Russian and Belarusian swimmers from competing at the world championships because of the war in Ukraine.

Fina had originally decided to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete at the event in Hungary in July, but as "neutral athletes'' without national symbols.