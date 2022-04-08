Last updated on .From the section Swimming

James Guy was part of Team GB's gold medal-winning 4x200m freestyle relay and mixed 4x100m relay teams at Tokyo 2020 last summer

James Guy clinched his 20th British Championship title with victory in the men's 100m butterfly in Sheffield.

Guy, 26, clocked 51.69 seconds to secure his second triumph of the week, having also won the men's 200m event.

Anna Hopkin also won her second gold of the championships, taking the women's 100m freestyle title in 53.45 seconds.

Hopkin, who won the women's 50m freestyle on Thursday, led from start to finish, beating Freya Anderson (53.92) and Lucy Hope (55.14secs).

Commonwealth Games champion James Wilby won the men's 200m breaststroke in two minutes 09.48 seconds, beating Adam Chillingworth (2:12.17) and Gregory Butler (2:12.30).

Meanwhile, Katie Shanahan earned her first senior national title in the women's 200m backstroke.

The 17-year-old finished in 2:11.25, as Holly McGill (2:11.84) took silver and Honey Osrin (2:12.12) finished third.

Guy, who admitted he "over-revved a bit", held off Jacob Peters (51.93secs) and Jamie Ingram (52.46secs) to seal his 20th title.