Scott won a relay gold in the 4x200m freestyle at the Olympics

Duncan Scott set a British record as he won the men's 400m individual medley at the British Swimming Championships.

The Scot came home in four minutes 9.18 seconds to beat the previous record of 4:09.62 by Max Litchfield.

Anna Hopkin won the women's 50m freestyle in 24.85s, while Laura Stephens claimed victory in the women's 200m butterfly in 2:08.11.

Daniel Jervis took the men's 1500m title in 14:58.63, while Lewis Burras won the men's 100m freestyle in 47.88.

At the Olympics last year, Scott won a relay gold in the 4x200m freestyle as well as silvers in the 4x100m medley, the 200m freestyle and 200m medley.

"I was pretty happy with that," said Scott after his win at the championships, taking place at Ponds Forge in Sheffield. "It was good to get a gauge of where I am at.

"I knew I'd be around that but, now that it's happened, I'm pretty happy with it."