Scott (centre), Dean (left), and Guy (right) won 200m freestyle relay gold for Team GB in Tokyo

Olympic silver medallist Duncan Scott won the men's 200m freestyle at the British Swimming Championships with the fastest time in the world this year.

Scott saw off the challenge of Olympic champion Tom Dean, in second, and James Guy in one minute 47.22 seconds.

Scott, Dean, and Guy were part of Britain's gold-medal winning 4x200m freestyle relay quartet at the Tokyo Olympics.

"It makes it that bit better because it is such a battle," Scott said.

Earlier in what was the final session of the competition at Ponds Forge in Sheffield, Ben Proud won a sixth British Swimming Championships men's 50m butterfly gold medal with the fastest time in the world this year.

Kara Hanlon won her first senior British title with a lifetime best in the women's 100m breaststroke final.

Olympic bronze medallist Luke Greenbank won his second British title of the week, following up his 100m success in the men's 200m backstroke.

Similarly Laura Stephens won the women's 100m butterfly after landing the 200m title earlier in the week.

Finally, Fleur Lewis won her first British senior title in the Women's 1500m freestyle.