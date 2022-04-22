Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Evgeny Rylov (third from left, wearing dark coat) at the rally alongside other Olympic athletes. The banner reads: 'For a world without Nazism. For Russia.'

Russian Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov has been suspended for nine months by swimming's world governing body Fina after attending a rally in support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Rylov, 25, was among a number of athletes present at the rally, hosted by Russian president Vladimir Putin at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium in March.

They wore the pro-war symbol of the letter 'Z' on their clothing.

Rylov won 100m and 200m backstroke gold in Tokyo last summer.

Fina said it was banning him "from all competitions and activities organized or sanctioned by Fina" following his "attendance and conduct" at the event.

His suspension took effect from 20 April.

However, as all Russian and Belarusian swimmers are currently banned from competing at Fina events until the end of the year, Rylov's suspension will effectively last only 20 days until 20 January 2023.

After the rally, Speedo announced it had terminated its sponsorship deal with Rylov.