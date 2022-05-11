Adam Peaty has won the 50m-100m breaststroke double at the last three World Championships

Adam Peaty has been ruled out of the swimming World Championships after fracturing a bone in his foot.

The three-time Olympic champion, who has eight world titles, sustained the injury while training in the gym and has been advised to rest for six weeks.

The swimming World Championships take place in Budapest from 18-25 June.

"I've fortunately never had to deal with an injury in my swimming career so this is a real blow and a new challenge for me," said the 27-year-old.

"I'm already in great hands and starting to recover but, honestly, I'm devastated.

"I work extremely hard and have dedicated my life to my training so I can be the absolute best I can be in the pool.

"I was on track for a huge summer so, like when anything doesn't go according to plan, it's a really challenging time."

Peaty has won both the 50m and 100m breaststroke titles at the last three World Championships, meaning new winners of the events will be crowned for the first time since 2013.

Completing the feat for a fourth time would have seen him become the first man to win four successive doubles at World Championship level.

He will now focus on defending his 100m breaststroke Commonwealth Games title for a second time at this summer's event in Birmingham, as well as turning his 50m silver from 2018 into gold.

"I won't compromise my recovery and I will use this time to reflect on what the sport means to me and what it feels like to watch someone else win a race I should be in. It's not going to be easy," said Peaty.

"I'll never shy away from a challenge but on this one, I've got to use my head more than my heart.

"I will be back in the pool as soon as I can be, with my focus now on recovering and building up my strength ahead of the Commonwealth Games this summer."