At the 2018 Games, James Guy (second left) won a silver medal in the medley relay with Adam Peaty, Luke Greenbank and Ben Proud, after winning a medley relay gold in 2014

James Guy is among the final athletes named in the England swimming team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer.

The two-time Olympic champion, 26, joins a squad including Adam Peaty, who is recovering from a broken foot.

Paralympic and world gold medallist Alice Tai remains in the Para-swimming squad after having her right leg amputated from below the knee.

Paralympic gold medallist Jessica-Jane Applegate has also been selected.

Final Team England swimmers selected: Freya Anderson, Adam Barrett, Lewis Burras, Greg Butler, Imogen Clark, Freya Colbert, Lauren Cox, James Guy, Holly Hibbott, Isabella Hindley, Jamie Ingram, Cameron Kurle, James McFadzen, Edward Mildred, Jay Lelliott, Joe Litchfield, Jacob Peters, Laura Stephens, Luke Turley, Tamryn van Selm, Sarah Vasey, Jacob Whittle, Mason Wilby, Brodie Williams.

Team England Para swimming squad: Alice Tai, Grace Harvey, Hannah Russell, James Hollis, Jessica-Jane Applegate, Jordan Catchpole, Louise Fiddes, Maisie Summers-Newton, Michael Jones, Poppy Maskill, Rebecca Redfern, Reece Dunn, Thomas Hamer, William Perry.