Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Shayna Jack has qualified for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after returning from a ban

Australian Shayna Jack said she thought about quitting before returning to the pool after a drugs ban and qualifying for the Commonwealth Games.

Jack, now 23, was banned for four years after testing positive for muscle growth agent ligandrol in June 2019.

Her suspension was halved on appeal and she qualified for Birmingham 2022 after finishing second in the 100m freestyle at the Australian championships.

"I think I proved my point," said Jack, who burst into tears in the pool.

"But I will continue to fight back and do what I do best, which is racing, all the way through to Paris [2024 Olympics].

"I just wanted to be here and stand behind those blocks with my head held high and swim my race.

"I had so many emotions going through my body and I'm just glad to touch in that time and get myself back on the team."

Jack has always pleaded her innocence and claimed not to have taken the drug intentionally.

Sport Integrity Australia, the country's anti-doping authority, fought to have the full ban reinstated but the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) threw out its challenge last September.

"I wanted to quit, I wanted to move on and just give it all up," Jack told Amazon Prime.

"I guess the only reason I didn't was because the people who knew my goals and my dreams reminded me that I shouldn't, and I should fight to the end and prove everyone wrong."