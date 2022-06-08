Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Adam Peaty is the men's 100m breaststroke Commonwealth champion

Swimmer Adam Peaty has teamed up with British Canoeing as he bids to recover from a fractured foot for July's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Britain's three-time Olympic champion, 27, will miss this month's World Championships with the injury.

Team England swimming head coach Mel Marshall says "it's pretty tight" as to whether Peaty will make the Games.

"We've had him in a canoe and British Canoeing have been amazing in hosting him," said Marshall.

"He was on the flat water - they taught him the technique and he's been out on the water this week.

"We're going through the rehab plan, we're on week four now. The plan from start to finish is six weeks and then there's a transition period for two-to-three weeks after that."

Peaty, who has eight world titles, would be aiming to defend his 100m breaststroke Commonwealth Games title for a second time, as well as turning his 50m silver from 2018 into gold.

Asked whether he will be fit to compete in Birmingham, Team England's swimming head coach Marshall conceded that the 27-year-old was a doubt.

"In terms of the Commonwealth Games, it's pretty tight. We'll need to make the call close to the Games to see whether or not he is in a good space for that," she said.

"We are just following the rehab plan and celebrating the little wins. He's training really hard in lots of different areas and he's in a good place.

"We have got to cross the bridge when we come to it. We've got to just follow the plan, wait and see and make the judgement calls nearer the time. The plan is to race the Commonwealth Games if we can.

"Ultimately, we will need to make a decision on that a little bit later. There's a long-term picture as well as a short-term picture.

"If racing is going to cause any long-term damage, that's a decision which needs to be made. There's no pressure on me as the head coach to have him there."