In Tokyo, Tom Dean became the first British male swimmer to win double gold at an Olympic Games since 1908

World Swimming Championships Host city: Budapest, Hungary Dates: 18-25 June

Two-time Olympic champion Tom Dean says he is focused on "winning after winning" as a "hectic" summer schedule begins with the World Championships.

That event runs from 18-25 June before the swimming begins at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on 29 July, followed quickly by the European Championships from 11 August.

Dean contributed to a record medal haul for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 22-year-old has never won world gold and wants "this new title".

"One thing I'm really focused on now is winning after winning," Dean told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"If you look at two months of racing, 40 races or something absurd, it's quite a daunting task. It's hectic.

"I'm just taking it one day at a time. Hopefully that ability to hone in on one competition at a time is something I'll use in this summer of racing."

Dean took 200m and 4x200m freestyle gold in Tokyo as Team GB won eight medals in the pool.

The four-time European champion will add the 200m individual medley to his World Championships schedule and says his Olympic success will be "a source of confidence" for this summer's events.

In Tokyo, Dean took gold ahead of GB team-mate Duncan Scott, who has withdrawn from the World Championships as he continues his recovery from Covid-19.

Fellow Olympic champions Adam Peaty and Kathleen Dawson have also pulled out of the event because of a fractured foot bone and a back injury respectively.

But gold medallists Anna Hopkin, James Guy, Freya Anderson and Matt Richards will all compete in Budapest.

'Imposter syndrome' with celebrities

Dean says the three months following the Games "were the busiest of my life" as he attended awards ceremonies and made television appearances, adding that the victory "still sometimes feels like a bit of a surprise".

"Some of the events I went to - pinch me moments sometimes," he explains.

"In with the rich and famous celebrities of this world at some awards. You do get a bit of imposter syndrome but you feel like you've earned it slightly and it is special."

This summer will look very different to those months of celebrations in 2021, but the festive spirit will live on as crowds return to international swimming for the first time in two years after a Covid-induced absence.

"We've been starved of that for the last two years so it will be exciting to get back to it," Dean says.

After his family stole some of the limelight for their enthusiastic at-home celebrations of his Tokyo wins, the swimmer is looking forward to them being able to support him in person.

"They just need to try and bring that energy to these competitions as well," he concludes.