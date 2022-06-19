Last updated on .From the section Swimming

American Caeleb Dressel won his second gold medal in as many days with victory in the 50m butterfly final at the World Championships in Budapest.

Dressel, 25, took 18 strokes and 22.57 seconds to claim his 15th world title.

Dressel's female compatriots Alex Walsh and Torri Huske took gold in the women's 200m medley and 100m butterfly.

Italian Nicolo Martinenghi, 22, won the 100m breaststroke - with Britain's Adam Peaty - who has won the last three world titles, absent through injury.

"In this sport nothing is given," said Dressel. "I knew my race plan: 18 strokes was my money number and it was exactly 18 strokes.

"It was good, it wasn't perfect, none of my races are. I never come to these to count medals, it's just about swimming fast, that's all that's on my mind."

Brazil's Nicholas Santos, 42, broke his own record as the oldest World Championship medallist with silver, beating American Andrew Michael by one hundredth of a second.

"I'm 42 years old, it's not so easy to stay here competing with these guys," Santos said. "It's really painful to stay training hard to get to compete with these guys."

Martinenghi, who won bronze in last year's Olympics, said: "It's not the same without Adam [Peaty], I know, but I am happy to sit in the throne that he left, I am happy to be the first guy that used this moment without him.

"I am younger than him. I'm hungry but I think that he's hungry too. He wants to win a lot more and me too."