Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Loughborough-based Wiffen competed at last year's Olympics

Armagh swimmer Daniel Wiffen has qualified for the 800m final at the World Championships in Budapest after smashing his own Irish record.

Tokyo Olympian Wiffen's time of 7:46.32 cut 4.42 seconds off his existing national mark as he was fifth fastest of the qualifiers for Tuesday's final.

The Loughborough-based Magheralin man will also compete in the 1500m in Budapest on Friday.

Calum Bain will swim in the 50m freestyle on Thursday.

Northern Irishmen Wiffen and Bain are the only Irish swimmers competing in Hungary.