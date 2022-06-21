Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Wiffen broke his own national record in Monday's heats

Ireland's Daniel Wiffen finished eighth in the 800m freestyle final at the World Championships in Budapest.

The Armagh native clocked 7:50.63 as Olympic champion Bobby Finke claimed gold ahead of German Florian Wellbrock and Ukraine's Mykhailo Romanchuk.

Wiffen was over four seconds off his own national record of 7:46.32, which he set in Monday's heat.

He will compete in the 1500m on Friday, while Ireland's Calum Bain is in action in the 50m freestyle on Thursday.

Reaching the final while setting a new national record was in itself a major achievement for 20-year-old Wiffen, who will compete for Northern Ireland at this summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In Tuesday's final he found himself up against a world class field from which Olympic gold medallist Finke emerged victorious in a time of 7:39.36.

Romanchuk, winner of the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, led for much of the race before being overtaken by Wellbrock who finished an agonising 0.27 seconds behind Finke.