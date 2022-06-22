Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Peaty defended his Olympic 100m breaststroke title in Tokyo last summer

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Hosts: Birmingham Dates: 28 July-8 August Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

Three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty expects to return from injury to defend his 100m breaststroke title at July's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 27-year-old is recovering from a broken foot that has kept him out of the World Championships currently taking place in Budapest.

"I am 90% sure now," he told BBC Radio 5 Live about a Birmingham comeback.

"I am quite confident, with my training and team around me, that we will be there and able to put up a good fight."

Peaty said the prospect of racing in front of a home crowd at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre is spurring him on in his recovery.

"I grew up 45-50 minutes away from Birmingham," he added.

"I am a Midlands man - I was born and will probably die in the East Mids. To race in that arena, it doesn't get much closer to home than that.

"It gives me goose bumps thinking about it."

Peaty has done the 50m-100m breaststroke double at each of the last three World Championships, but has watched from his base in Lanzarote as American Nic Finke and Italian Nicolo Martinenghi have taken on those titles.

However, Peaty says the enforced lay-off have reaffirmed his priorities and fuelled his appetite for competition.

"This broken foot is one of the best things that has happened to me," he added.

"It has slowed me down, reminded me what is important, which is family and the support around you. But it has given me that drive, I don't want anyone else to have those titles.

"I believe in the bottom of my heart that world records can be broken again and I am not finished yet."