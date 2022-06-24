Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Anita Alvarez competed at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games for the US

Artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez "is healthy" but will not compete in Friday's team event after fainting in the pool at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest on Wednesday.

Alvarez, 25, was not breathing when she was rescued from the bottom of the pool by her coach after her solo routine.

USA Artistic Swimming said Alvarez was not allowed to compete on Friday due to international federation Fina's "athlete safety concerns".

Her team added she is "doing well".

Her coach, Andrea Fuentes, pulled her to the surface before she was taken away on a stretcher.

Alvarez previously fainted following a routine during an Olympic qualifier in Barcelona last year, with Fuentes having also rescued her on that occasion.

"Anita is healthy and has been evaluated extensively by a medical team," USA Artistic Swimming said.

"She is doing well and thankful to everyone for their support."

USA Artistic Swimming chief executive Adam Andrasko added: "Anita is a tremendous competitor and we could not be more proud of her.

"It is unfortunate that she will not have the opportunity to compete in her final event of the competition, but she will return to the pool in the near future and inspire us all once again."