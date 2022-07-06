Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Mary-Sophie Harvey has urged people to take precautions when on nights out

Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey says she was drugged during the final night of the World Championships in Budapest last month.

Herbey, 22, says there is a "four-to-six-hour window" where she cannot recall a thing and woke up having suffered a sprained rib and concussion.

The Tokyo Olympian later discovered "dozens of bruises" on her body.

Harvey said she "never felt more ashamed" about the incident but insists she "won't let this event define me".

"I ended up going to the hospital, where I was met with doctors and psychologists. They tested and treated me the best way they could," Harvey wrote on Instagram external-link .

"They told me it happens more often [than] we think and that I was lucky in a way, to get out of this with a rib sprain and a small concussion.

"It did help me cure some of the fears I had but sadly not all of them."

Harvey, who won a bronze medal as part of the Canadian 4x200m relay team in Budapest, says there is a "dangerous increasing number" of drink spiking cases and included clippings from news stories about similar incidents in her Instagram post.

The swimmer believes the issue is "still not being talked about enough" and urged people to take precautions when on nights out.

"To anyone reading this, please be careful," she wrote.

"I thought I was safe, that it would never happen to me, especially while being surrounded by friends. But it did… and I wish someone and educated me on the matter prior to that night."

Swimming's world governing body Fina has yet to comment.

