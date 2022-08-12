Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Great Britain's Katie Shanahan won silver on day two of the European Aquatics Championships in Rome.

The 18-year-old Scot came second in the 200m backstroke, less than two weeks after winning Commonwealth bronze in the same event.

Olympic gold medallist Freya Anderson claimed GB's third medal in Rome with a bronze in the 100m freestyle.

It was the 21-year-old's second, having helped GB to silver in the 4x200m freestyle relay on the opening night.

A winner of four Commonwealth medals in Birmingham, Anderson was again denied by the Netherlands' Marrit Steenbergen, who edged her out on the last leg on Thursday, while Charlotte Bonnet claimed silver by one hundredth of a second.

Italy's Margherita Panziera was a clear winner in the 200m backstroke from Shanahan, who won two bronze medals in Birmingham, while Hungary's Dora Molnar was third.

The championships run from 11-21 August, with the swimming events taking place until 17 August.