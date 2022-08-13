Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Romania's David Popovici set a new world record of 46.86 seconds to win the men's 100m freestyle at the European Championships in Rome.

The 17-year-old double world champion knocked 0.05sec off the previous mark.

Britain's Tom Dean, fresh from winning silver in this event at the Commonwealth Games, finished a disappointing seventh.

Luke Greenbank, Dean's team-mate, earlier won bronze in the 200m backstroke.

Greenbank, 24, who won silver at the World Championships earlier this year before being laid low by Covid, bounced back well after failing to finish on the podium in the event at the Commonwealth Games.

France's Yohann Brouard won in 1:55.62, with Hungary's Benedek Kovacs claiming silver.

"It [Covid] got me to near breaking point, so I am happy to finish with a 56-low to get a medal," said Greenbank.

"Just to bounce off the Commonwealth and get a medal here - I can't complain."

'A fantasy now might be a 45'

The night will be remembered for a sensational swim by Popovici - who won the 100m and 200m freestyle at the World Championships in Budapest in June.

In Rome, the teenager beat the time set by Brazil's Cesar Cielo in the same pool at the 2009 World Championships in the era of buoyant body suits.

He beat Hungary's Kristof Milak into second place, with Italy's Alessandro Miressi finishing third.

Adrian Moorhouse, the former Olympic, world and European champion, who was commentating on the race for the BBC, said: "That. is one of the greatest swims we have seen and had the privilege to commentate on. The commentary team is standing up to applaud that swim.

"What a fantastic effort - the last 25 metres were just huge."

The slight Popovic, who described himself as a "skinny legend", said he was inspired by Britain's Adam Peaty to set a new benchmark in his event.

Just as Peaty launched 'Project 56' to swim the men's 100m breaststroke in under 57 seconds, he wants to go under 46 seconds in the 100m freestyle.

"I wanted to go as fast as possible and it looks like I did it," he told BBC TV.

"A fantasy now might be a 45 [second time]. Adam Peaty is a pioneer in terms of the goals he set. For others it was science fiction, but not for him."