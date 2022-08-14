Mona McSharry: Irish swimmer into 200m breaststroke final in Rome
Ireland's Mona McSharry has made a second final on the fourth night of swimming at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome.
McSharry was fourth fastest in her 200m breaststroke semi-final but her time of 2:25.24 was strong enough to be fourth fastest overall.
The Sligo swimmer's time was just 0.16 shy of her Irish senior record.
The final will take place at 17:13 BST on Monday.
Shane Ryan posted a time quicker than his 25.33 heat swim in the 50m backstroke semi-final, clocking 25.19 as the Tokyo Olympian was thirteenth overall.
Danielle Hill returns for a double in the 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke on Monday while 100m and 200m breaststroke semi-finalist Darragh Greene goes in the 50m breaststroke heats.