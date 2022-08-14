Last updated on .From the section Swimming

James Wilby's 200m breaststroke gold is his first individual European title

Great Britain's James Wilby continued a successful summer as he claimed 200m breaststroke gold at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome.

In July, Wilby beat two-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty - who is not competing in Rome - to 100m gold at the Commonwealth Games.

Freya Anderson added to Britain's tally with 200m freestyle silver - her fourth medal of the European Championships.

GB then won bronze in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay.

Wilby, 28, won 200m breaststroke silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and inflicted Peaty's first 100m defeat since 2014.

Peaty was recovering from a broken foot and is not competing in Rome, taking a break from competition as he resets for the 2024 Olympics after saying he had lost his "spark" in Birmingham.

Having also competed at the World Championships this summer, Wilby said: "The whole of the GB team are digging in deep after all the internationals we've had.

"It's a case of getting in there, being brave and fighting for it. It was a difficult race but I'm really chuffed with the result."