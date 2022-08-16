Last updated on .From the section Swimming

McSharry finished fifth in the 100m and seventh in the 200m finals

Ireland's Mona McSharry has reached her third swimming final in a week at the European Championships in Rome.

The Sligo swimmer is through to the 50m breaststroke decider after moving up four places to finish seventh in her heat, in a time of 30.90.

Wednesday's final will complete a hat-trick for McSharry, who finished fifth in the 100m and seventh in the 200m finals.

In diving, Clare Cryan finished 11th overall in the 1m springboard final.

The 28-year-old had advanced from Tuesday morning's preliminaries in eighth place with 230.40, and almost matched her score by finishing with 227.75 points.

Italy topped the podium with gold and bronze from Elena Bertocchi (264.25) and Chiara Pellacani (259.05) while Sweden's Emma Gullstrand claimed silver with 259.65 points.

Cryan, meanwhile, returns for the 3m springboard on Friday.