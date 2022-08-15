Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Ireland's Mona McSharry finished seventh in the 200m breaststroke final at the European Championships in Rome.

The Sligo swimmer, 21, clocked 2:26.96 as Switzerland's Lisa Mamie won gold in 2:23.27.

McSharry was unable to replicate her impressive qualifying display from Sunday that saw her advance from the heats with the fourth fastest time.

It was the 21-year-old's second final appearance of the meet, having finished fifth in the 100m breaststroke.

She will return to the pool on Tuesday morning for the 50m breaststroke qualifiers.

In Monday's 200m final, the national record holder tired in the final two lengths having been second at the halfway stage.

However fatigue set in as Mamie and Italy's Marina Carraro, who took silver, surged into the lead as Kotryna Teterevkova of Lithuania clinched third.