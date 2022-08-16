Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Great Britain's mixed 4x200m freestyle relay quartet claimed gold at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome after teenager Medi Harris won silver in the women's 100m backstroke.

Relay swimmers Tom Dean, Matt Richards, Freya Colbert and Freya Anderson clocked seven minutes 28.16 seconds to beat France to the title.

Italian Margherita Panziera clocked 59.40secs to beat Harris by 0.06.

It is a fourth medal at the championships for the 19-year-old.

Harris has also won women's 4x100m freestyle relay gold and 4x200m freestyle relay silver, along with mixed 4x100m medley relay bronze.

She won bronze in the women's 100m backstroke at the Commonwealth Games earlier in August.

Dean, Richards and Freya Anderson won mixed 4x100m freestyle relay silver with Anna Hopkin on Monday.

Tuesday's success takes Anderson's medal tally to six after she once again produced a superb final leg to edge France's Lucile Tessariol by 1.09, as hosts Italy came home in third.

Proud qualifies fastest as Shanahan misses out on medal

Earlier, Katie Shanahan finished fourth in the women's 200m individual medley final in 2:12.29, as Israel's Anastasia Gorbenko took gold.

Gorbenko won in 2:10.92, with the Netherlands' Marrit Steenbergen claiming silver and Sara Franceschi of Italy bronze.

Shanahan, who qualified fastest for the final, won silver in the 200m backstroke on Friday - less than two weeks after the 18-year-old Scot took Commonwealth bronze in the same event.

Hopkin finished seventh in the women's 50m freestyle final, which was won by Sweden's world record holder Sarah Sjostrom in 23.91secs.

The British 26-year-old has won three medals at the championships following women's 4x100m freestyle gold, mixed 4x100m freestyle relay silver and mixed 4x100m medley relay bronze.

World champion Ben Proud qualified fastest for the men's 50m freestyle in a time of 21.40, while Imogen Clark posted the third-fastest time in the women's 50m breaststroke semi-final.

Proud, 27, is bidding to complete a World Championship, Commonwealth Games and European Championship treble in the 50m freestyle event.

Meanwhile, Keanna Macinnes and Laura Stephens qualified as second and third fastest respectively for the final of the women's 200m butterfly.

Emotional victory for Ukraine's Romanchuk

Ukraine's Mykhailo Romanchuk claimed an emotional victory in the men's 1500m as he successfully defended his title in Rome.

Now training in Germany following Russia's invasion of his home nation, the 26-year-old considered quitting swimming external-link to fight for his country.

He confirmed his father had recently returned home from the war and said after his victory that this had been "the hardest season" of his life.

"It's [been] terrible. Everyone knows the situation in Ukraine. It is a hard time. I gave everything," he said.

"Sometimes when it is hard times, mentally you are not ready to swim fast. It has shown I am in good shape, thanks to the German team.

"My father is back so my heart is more quiet and my mind is much more ready to swim fast."