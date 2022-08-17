Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Ben Proud won European gold by 0.02 seconds

Great Britain's Ben Proud won the men's 50m freestyle title at the European Aquatics Championships as he completed a stunning golden treble in Rome.

It is Proud's third major triumph in two months following victories at the World Championships in June and the Commonwealth Games earlier in August.

Proud, 27, clocked 21.58 seconds to edge Italy's Leonardo Deplano to gold by just 0.02 in a thrilling race.

Compatriot Imogen Clarke then won women's 50m breaststroke bronze.

Clarke finished in 30.31, 0.72 seconds behind Lithuania's champion Ruta Meilutyte and silver medallist Benedetta Pilato - Italy's world record holder.

Proud has become the first man to win world, European and Commonwealth titles in the same year.

He has won every major title available to him since his disappointment at finishing fifth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer - taking both the world short and long-course titles, in addition to his successes in Birmingham and Rome in the space of two weeks.

His 50m freestyle gold in Birmingham was his third successive Commonwealth title in the event, while he also won the 50m butterfly at the Games.

Winner of European gold in 2018 and silver in 2021, Proud had qualified fastest for the final in Rome in a time of 21.40 seconds.

Though he could not go as quick in the final, he came out on top in a close finish as Greece's Kristian Gkolomeev took the bronze.

