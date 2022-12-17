Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Proud's defeat by Crooks (right) saw his 2022 unbeaten run come to an end

Defending champion Ben Proud narrowly missed out on back-to-back 50m freestyle golds at the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne.

The Briton, 28, was second - 0.03secs behind Jordan Crooks, who earned a first ever swimming world championship medal for the Cayman Islands.

There was nothing between the pair at halfway but Crooks went narrowly ahead after the turn and held on to win.

Earlier, Britain's Anna Hopkin took bronze in the women's 50m freestyle.

The 26-year-old put in a strong second 25m to get onto the podium, with home favourite Emma McKeon winning gold in a new championship record of 23.04 seconds.

Double Olympic champion Adam Peaty qualified for the final of the men's 50m breaststroke after the "pure anger" of winning bronze in the 100m decider on Thursday, while Imogen Clark reached the women's 50m breaststroke final.