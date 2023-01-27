Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Jordan Sloan represented Northern Ireland at two Commonwealth Games

Irish international swimmer Jordan Sloan has retired from the sport at the age of 29.

Sloan represented Northern Ireland at two Commonwealth Games - in Glasgow in 2014 and Gold Coast four years later - and Ireland at the World Championships.

He held numerous Irish records, including the men's 200m freestyle.

"I have been very lucky for the opportunities that swimming has given me and to be able to travel the world through my sport," said Sloan.

"My highlight is still that of breaking my first Irish record, and then to go on and swim against many great swimmers on the world stage.

"I am still actively involved with Bangor Swimming Club and have aspirations in coaching. I very much hope to be on poolside at major Irish meets in the near future."