In June 2022, Fina members voted to stop transgender athletes from competing in women's elite races

Swim England has banned transgender women from competing in the female category in its competitions.

It comes after Fina, swimming's world governing body, announced a ban and the creation of an 'open' category at international level in June 2022.

Swim England also aims to establish an 'open' category for athletes whose gender identity is different than their birth sex.

The new policy will come into effect on 1 September.

Swim England said "inclusion and fairness" was at the "very heart" of its new policy.

"In order for all aquatic disciplines to be enjoyed as sport, there must be inclusive opportunities for transgender participants to compete," Swim England said.

"However, it is widely recognised that fairness of competition must be protected and Swim England believes the creation of open and female categories is the best way to achieve this."

The national governing body said the new policy would ensure there was entry-level competitive opportunities for transgender athletes.

Swim England added: "Those that participate in aquatics recreationally should be able to do so, in a fully inclusive environment, free from discrimination."

The 'open' category will be for "athletes with a birth sex of male, trans or non-binary competitors and any competitor not eligible for the female category".

The policy refers only to Swim England competition and includes those organised by the body's member regions, counties and clubs.

Scottish Swimming acknowledged Swim England's new policy and said a working group had been created to draft a competition policy and guidance document over the coming months.