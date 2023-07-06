Last updated on .From the section Swimming

Duncan Scott will compete in the world championships in Japan later in July

Six-time Olympic medal-winning swimmer Duncan Scott hopes his letter to First Minister Humza Yousaf will make authorities think twice about any leisure centre closures.

Scott wrote to the Scottish government late last month following news that three West Lothian pools are closing.

The 26-year-old has yet to receive a reply but has been heartened by the wider reaction to his move.

"I don't know if I was wanting a response," he told BBC Scotland.

"The letter was Scottish Swimming's idea and I think it was a great one. I hope it can bring a certain degree of second thought.

"Rather than closing pools instantly, maybe they will ask what the consequences are if they shut multiple facilities in one area."

Scott, who became the first British athlete to win four medals at a single Olympics in Tokyo in 2021, posted a passionate video on social media in February about the issue of financial support for leisure centres.

He pointed towards the huge spike in the cost of energy to maintain the facilities and how important it is to maintain what he insists are vital hubs.

"People are always there to say congratulations when there's medals being won, but they disappear when pools need support to remain open," said Scotland's most decorated Commonwealth Games athlete with 13 medals.

"It's the small communities, the local hubs it's these grass roots areas that will suffer.

"I've been really vocal on it but that's only because of the position I'm in. I'd encourage any swimmer to speak out on it.

"It doesn't matter if you've got lots of accolades or none within the sport, your voice matters and your opinion matters."