Mona McSharry said the Irish 4x100m relay quartet were "pretty happy" with their performance on day one of the World Championships in Fukuoka

The Ireland Women's 4x100m freestyle relay squad smashed the national record on the first morning of competition at the World Championships in Fukuoka.

Mona McSharry, Erin Riordan, Danielle Hill, and Victoria Catterson combined to swim a time of 3:41.75.

The quartet, who held the previous record, knocked two and a half seconds of the old Irish record of 3:44.37.

It placed them 15th overall and within the top sixteen nations for the Olympic Games in Paris next summer for now.

A second opportunity will be available for teams at the 2024 Doha World Aquatics Championships.

"Pretty happy, I think it's always nice to get to start the meet off with a group of people doing a relay, I think it's fun that way to experience everything for the first time together, that's always nice and getting a record is great too," said McSharry.

Ellen Walshe was the busiest Irish swimmer in action as she made the semi-finals of the 200m individual medley.

The Templeogue swimmer squeezed into the top sixteen by finishing sixth in her heat in a time of 2:12.83, just outside her Irish record of 2:12.02.

Walshe was back in the pool just 40 minutes later for the 100m butterfly where she touched in 59.44 to finish 24th overall.

Darragh Greene made his Fukuoka debut in the heats of the 100m breaststroke. The Longford native, who trains at Swim Ireland's National Centre in Dublin was sixth in his heat in 1:00.54 for 19th overall, which was 0.32 seconds off a semi-final place.